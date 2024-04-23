Element Wealth LLC Purchases 552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.03. 667,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day moving average is $306.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

