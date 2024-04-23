Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

