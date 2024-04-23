Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 303 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.22. The company had a trading volume of 283,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.13 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average is $219.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

