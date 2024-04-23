Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
