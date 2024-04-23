CME Group (CME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. CME Group has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

