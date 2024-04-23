Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 258.06%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kaman by 89.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
