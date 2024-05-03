WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

