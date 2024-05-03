MELD (MELD) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and approximately $39,071.56 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MELD has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,783,556,999 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01533393 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $204,769.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

