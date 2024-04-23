ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 5.4 %

ESSA opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.