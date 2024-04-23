Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FNWD opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

