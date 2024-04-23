Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FNWD opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finward Bancorp
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.