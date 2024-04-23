ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $432.97 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ETHPoW has a market cap of $432.97 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.9912334 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $21,918,023.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

