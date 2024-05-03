TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$230.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up C$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$225.32. The stock had a trading volume of 290,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,077. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$159.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$227.28. The firm has a market cap of C$101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$198.08.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.