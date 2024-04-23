Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PFFR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 10,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,812. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

