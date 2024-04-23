Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,741,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 85,039 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

