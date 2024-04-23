Fei USD Price Tops $0.95 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $15,613.37 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94336206 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $14,297.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

