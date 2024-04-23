Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 170 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $21.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $630.88. The stock had a trading volume of 821,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

