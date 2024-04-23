Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 46,719,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,893,191. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

