First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 6,518 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.06% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. 235,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

