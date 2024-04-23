Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 19,239 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:T traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,772,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,895,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

