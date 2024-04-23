First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,054 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,961. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.