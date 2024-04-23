First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 167,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $64.51.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

