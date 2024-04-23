First Trust Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 317,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,616. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
