Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 6,427 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

