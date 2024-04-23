RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

