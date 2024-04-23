FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.17

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 124817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,628 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 25.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,484,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,835 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

