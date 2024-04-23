ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Up to $61.30

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.30, but opened at $64.69. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 43,047 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

