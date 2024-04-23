G999 1-Day Volume Hits $292.44 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $292.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

