Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.460-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.46-3.61 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.