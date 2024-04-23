Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.460-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.46-3.61 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE HIW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

