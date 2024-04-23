Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Lessened by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,413 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 102.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,958 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,409. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

