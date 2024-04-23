Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

