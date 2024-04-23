Jonathan A. Leon Sells 5,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 5.5 %

OMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. 620,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,111. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after buying an additional 1,103,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.