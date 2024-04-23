Jonathan A. Leon Sells 5,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 5.5 %
OMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. 620,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,111. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after buying an additional 1,103,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
