Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,563 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 2,941,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,211. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

