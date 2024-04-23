Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.38 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

