Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $159.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,435,476.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,362.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

