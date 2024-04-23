MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 7.5%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $366.93 and last traded at $365.70. 1,150,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,377,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.16.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 10,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

