National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,980 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

