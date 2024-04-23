Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.86.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $327.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

