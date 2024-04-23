NULS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $71.55 million and $2.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 127,275,196 coins and its circulating supply is 108,278,871 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

