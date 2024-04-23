Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,884,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 94,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 2,088,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.