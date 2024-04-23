Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SKYY traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 160,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,054. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

