Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 40,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Puma has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Get Puma alerts:

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.