Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Puma Stock Performance
Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 40,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Puma has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.24.
About Puma
