SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock remained flat at $91.70 on Tuesday. 3,130,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.