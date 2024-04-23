SmartFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $23.66 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.