Status Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $164.47 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,299.47 or 0.99898122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011401 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04179972 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,160,787.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

