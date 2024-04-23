Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.78 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $136.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $28.15 or 0.00042416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,367.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.17 or 0.00761183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00127892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00183648 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00107686 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,702,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

