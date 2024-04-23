Stifel Nicolaus Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.54.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,388. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.54. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8666667 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.