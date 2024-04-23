Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$13.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.44.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,261. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.