Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SHLE stock traded up C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13. The company has a market cap of C$209.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.35. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Source Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.