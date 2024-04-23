Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,713 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

