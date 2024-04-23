Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

